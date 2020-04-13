Bearish Moving Average Cross by Jm Smucker Co (SJM)

Today, shares of Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $112.09 on a volume of 157K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Jm Smucker Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.43 and a 52-week low of $91.88 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $111.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Jm Smucker Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Jm Smucker Co in search of a potential trend change.