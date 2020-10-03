Bearish Moving Average Cross by Iron Mountain (IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $31.56 on a volume of 416K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Iron Mountain share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.08 and a high of $36.65 and are now at $30.38, 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Iron Mountain and will alert subscribers who have IRM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.