Bearish Moving Average Cross by H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Today, shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $14.41 on a volume of 607K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, H&R Block Inc has traded in a range of $11.29 to $29.62 and is now at $14.16, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 32.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.