Bearish Moving Average Cross by Hp Inc (HPQ)

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $21.23 on a volume of 390K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Hp Inc has traded in a range of $15.93 to $23.93 and is now at $19.08, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

