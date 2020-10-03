MySmarTrend
Bearish Moving Average Cross by Hp Inc (HPQ)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:46am
Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $21.23 on a volume of 390K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Hp Inc has traded in a range of $15.93 to $23.93 and is now at $19.08, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hp Inc and will alert subscribers who have HPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

