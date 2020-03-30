MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Bearish Moving Average Cross by Host Hotels & Re (HST)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:34am
By Nick Russo

Today, shares of Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $10.87 on a volume of 620K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.86 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $10.70, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Host Hotels & Re. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Host Hotels & Re in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: moving crosses host hotels & re

Ticker(s): HST

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.