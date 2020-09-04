Bearish Moving Average Cross by Hormel Foods Crp (HRL)

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $47.01 on a volume of 162K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and is now at $46.88, 27% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

