Bearish Moving Average Cross by Hollyfrontier Co (HFC)

Today, shares of Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $22.52 on a volume of 620K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Hollyfrontier Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.80 and a high of $58.88 and are now at $22.15, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 5.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

