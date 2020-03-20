Bearish Moving Average Cross by Hill-Rom Holding (HRC)

Today, shares of Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $89.21 on a volume of 159K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hill-Rom Holding have traded between a low of $79.82 and a high of $117.10 and are now at $86.94, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

