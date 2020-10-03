Bearish Moving Average Cross by Herbalife Ltd (HLF)

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $33.51 on a volume of 139K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Herbalife Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.71 and the current low of $30.56 and are currently at $31.25 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Herbalife Ltd on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.78. Since that call, shares of Herbalife Ltd have fallen 30.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.