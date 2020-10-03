Bearish Moving Average Cross by Healthcare Tru-A (HTA)

Today, shares of Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $32.77 on a volume of 226K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Healthcare Tru-A has traded in a range of $26.41 to $34.22 and is now at $32.57, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Healthcare Tru-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Healthcare Tru-A in search of a potential trend change.