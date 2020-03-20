Bearish Moving Average Cross by General Mills In (GIS)

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $54.40 on a volume of 673K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, General Mills In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.59 and a high of $60.00 and are now at $51.73, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

