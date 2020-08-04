Bearish Moving Average Cross by Franklin Res Inc (BEN)

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $16.78 on a volume of 255K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Franklin Res Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.82 and a 52-week low of $15.29 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $16.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Franklin Res Inc and will alert subscribers who have BEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.