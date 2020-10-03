Bearish Moving Average Cross by Fnf Group (FNF)

Today, shares of Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $41.16 on a volume of 110K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Fnf Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.94 and a high of $49.28 and are now at $39.45, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

