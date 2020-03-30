Bearish Moving Average Cross by Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $21.41 on a volume of 102K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Flowserve Corp have traded between a low of $18.98 and a high of $54.16 and are now at $21.30, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Flowserve Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.29. Since that call, shares of Flowserve Corp have fallen 54.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.