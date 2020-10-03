Bearish Moving Average Cross by Firstenergy Corp (FE)

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $46.32 on a volume of 445K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Firstenergy Corp have traded between a low of $39.25 and a high of $52.51 and are now at $44.01, which is 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

