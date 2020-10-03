Bearish Moving Average Cross by First American F (FAF)

Today, shares of First American F (NYSE:FAF) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $62.21 on a volume of 105K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

First American F share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.78 and a 52-week low of $48.30 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $61.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

