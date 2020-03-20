Bearish Moving Average Cross by Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $136.63 on a volume of 688K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.87 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $130.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

