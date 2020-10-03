Bearish Moving Average Cross by Electronic Arts (EA)

Today, shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $105.66 on a volume of 455K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Electronic Arts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.79 and a 52-week low of $73.74 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $99.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Electronic Arts and will alert subscribers who have EA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.