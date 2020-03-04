Bearish Moving Average Cross by Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $30.15 on a volume of 266K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Duke Realty Corp has traded in a range of $25.19 to $38.88 and is now at $30.03, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

