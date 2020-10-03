Bearish Moving Average Cross by Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $97.03 on a volume of 313K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Duke Energy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.99 and a 52-week low of $84.28 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $96.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.49% higher over the past week, respectively.

