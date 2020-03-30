Bearish Moving Average Cross by Dish Network-A (DISH)

Today, shares of Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $20.38 on a volume of 246K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Dish Network-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.66 and a 52-week low of $17.09 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $20.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dish Network-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.38. Since that call, shares of Dish Network-A have fallen 43.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.