Bearish Moving Average Cross by Deere & Co (DE)

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $141.21 on a volume of 267K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Deere & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $141.01, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

