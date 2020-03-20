Bearish Moving Average Cross by Davita Inc (DVA)

Today, shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $73.87 on a volume of 126K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Davita Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.40 and a high of $90.15 and are now at $68.14, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

