Bearish Moving Average Cross by Cullen/Frost (CFR)

Today, shares of Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $60.97 on a volume of 139K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Cullen/Frost share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $49.77 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $59.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

