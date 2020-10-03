Bearish Moving Average Cross by Corning Inc (GLW)

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $24.38 on a volume of 408K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Corning Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.34 and a 52-week low of $22.80 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $23.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

