Bearish Moving Average Cross by Concho Resources (CXO)

Today, shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $40.39 on a volume of 142K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Concho Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.13 and a high of $124.53 and are now at $40.10, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

