Bearish Moving Average Cross by Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA)

Today, shares of Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $34.89 on a volume of 961K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Comcast Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.74 and a 52-week low of $31.71 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $34.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 19.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.