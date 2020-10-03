Bearish Moving Average Cross by Colgate-Palmoliv (CL)

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $71.69 on a volume of 206K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.75 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $71.15, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Colgate-Palmoliv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Colgate-Palmoliv in search of a potential trend change.