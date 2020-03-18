Bearish Moving Average Cross by Cms Energy Corp (CMS)

Today, shares of Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $63.10 on a volume of 155K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cms Energy Corp have traded between a low of $53.55 and a high of $69.17 and are now at $56.59, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

