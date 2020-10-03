Bearish Moving Average Cross by Church & Dwight (CHD)

Today, shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $73.32 on a volume of 101K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.60 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $72.45, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

