Bearish Moving Average Cross by Cerner Corp (CERN)

Today, shares of Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $71.64 on a volume of 147K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Cerner Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.90 and a 52-week low of $55.49 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $71.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

