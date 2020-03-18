Bearish Moving Average Cross by Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $10.64 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Centurylink Inc has traded in a range of $8.45 to $15.30 and is now at $10.10, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Centurylink Inc and will alert subscribers who have CTL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.