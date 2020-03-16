Bearish Moving Average Cross by Centene Corp (CNC)

Today, shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $58.56 on a volume of 185K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Centene Corp has traded in a range of $41.62 to $68.64 and is now at $56.47, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

