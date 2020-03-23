Bearish Moving Average Cross by Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $49.86 on a volume of 294K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Bluebird Bio Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.43 and a 52-week low of $38.95 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $48.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bluebird Bio Inc on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.99. Since that call, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.