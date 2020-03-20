Bearish Moving Average Cross by Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $78.89 on a volume of 423K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Baxter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.00 and a 52-week low of $69.10 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $75.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

