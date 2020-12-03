Bearish Moving Average Cross by Arista Networks (ANET)

Today, shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $192.00 on a volume of 359K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Arista Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $331.27 and the current low of $165.38 and are currently at $170.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

