Bearish Moving Average Cross by American Water W (AWK)

Today, shares of American Water W (NYSE:AWK) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $133.27 on a volume of 124K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, American Water W share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.92 and a high of $141.70 and are now at $118.98, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

