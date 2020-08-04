Bearish Moving Average Cross by American Interna (AIG)

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $23.53 on a volume of 283K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, American Interna share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $23.37, 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 4.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

