Bearish Moving Average Cross by American Interna (AIG)

Written on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:32am
By Shiri Gupta

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $23.53 on a volume of 283K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, American Interna share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $23.37, 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 4.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Interna. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Interna in search of a potential trend change.

