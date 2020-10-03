Bearish Moving Average Cross by American Campus (ACC)

Today, shares of American Campus (NYSE:ACC) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $44.67 on a volume of 214K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

American Campus share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.82 and the current low of $40.67 and are currently at $41.17 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

