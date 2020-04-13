Bearish Moving Average Cross by Akamai Technolog (AKAM)

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $94.53 on a volume of 255K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.34 and a 52-week low of $73.19 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $93.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Akamai Technolog and will alert subscribers who have AKAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.