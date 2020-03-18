Bearish Moving Average Cross by Akamai Technolog (AKAM)

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $86.27 on a volume of 201K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.34 and a 52-week low of $67.28 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $85.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

