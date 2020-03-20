Bearish Moving Average Cross by Accenture Plc-A (ACN)

Today, shares of Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $160.93 on a volume of 449K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Accenture Plc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $142.00 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $158.52, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 2.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Accenture Plc-A and will alert subscribers who have ACN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.