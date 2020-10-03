Bearish Moving Average Cross by Abbvie Inc (ABBV)

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $88.14 on a volume of 485K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbvie Inc have traded between a low of $62.66 and a high of $97.86 and are now at $87.54, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

