Beacon Roofing S: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BECN)

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.02. So far today approximately 116,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 581,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Beacon Roofing S have traded between the current low of $17.02 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $17.08. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also offers other complementary building materials, including siding, windows, specialty lumber products, and waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) has potential upside of 258.1% based on a current price of $17.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.79 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.04.

