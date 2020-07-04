Beacon Roofing S Crosses Above its 10-day MA (BECN)

Today, shares of Beacon Roofing S (NASDAQ:BECN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $16.05 on a volume of 120K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Beacon Roofing S have traded between a low of $11.67 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $16.24, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.47% lower and 7.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

