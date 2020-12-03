Baxter Intl Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (BAX)

Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $72.27. So far today approximately 127,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Baxter Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.00 and the current low of $72.27 and are currently at $72.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Baxter International Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The Company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories.

There is potential upside of 4.2% for shares of Baxter Intl Inc based on a current price of $72.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $75.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $88.47.

