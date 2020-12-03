Bankunited Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (BKU)

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $22.85. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 60,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 833,000 shares.

Potential upside of 100.5% exists for Bankunited Inc, based on a current level of $22.92 and analysts' average consensus price target of $45.96. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.97 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.46.

BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal, commercial, and business banking.

Bankunited Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.60 and the current low of $22.85 and are currently at $22.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

