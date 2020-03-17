Bank Ny Mellon Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.60. So far today approximately 896,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.6 million shares.

Bank Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK) has potential upside of 109.2% based on a current price of $29.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.25 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.42.

Over the past year, Bank Ny Mellonhas traded in a range of $28.60 to $54.27 and are now at $29.24. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company provides asset and wealth management, asset servicing, issuer, clearing, and treasury services for institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals.

