Bank Of America: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BAC)

Shares of Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) traded today at $19.90, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 2.5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 73.8 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation accepts deposits and offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk-management products and services. The Company has a mortgage lending subsidiary, and an investment banking and securities brokerage subsidiary.

Bank Of America has overhead space with shares priced $24.16, or 30.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $32.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Bank Of America share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.90 and a high of $35.72 and are now at $24.16. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 24.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.