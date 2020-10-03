Ball Corp Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BLL)

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $74.71 on a volume of 208K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ball Corp has traded in a range of $55.02 to $82.82 and is now at $73.06, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

